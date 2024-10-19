Supporters of Iraqi militia group ransack Saudi's MBC office over 'terrorist' label of commander

Supporters of Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups stormed the offices of the Saudi television channel MBC in the early hours of Saturday morning after a broadcaster described a militia commander as a "terrorist," according to international media reports.

Some 400-500 people were involved in the attack on the office, according to Agence France-Presse.

"They wrecked the electronic equipment, the computers, and set fire to a part of the building," an anonymous member of the interior ministry source told AFP, adding that fires have since been extinguished at the premises.