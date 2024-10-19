Iranian FM: 'Those who knows how Israel will attack Iran should be held accountable for casualties'

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned in an X/Twitter post on Saturday morning that anyone who assisted or had knowledge of an Israeli retaliatory strike against Iran, following the regime's October 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel, should be "held accountable" for those who may be hurt as a result.

Anybody with knowledge or understanding of "how and when Israel was going to attack Iran", and/or providing the means and backing for such folly, should logically be held accountable for any possible causality.https://t.co/aLyJDw1NGp — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) October 18, 2024

"Anybody with knowledge or understanding of 'how and when Israel was going to attack Iran,' and/or providing the means and backing for such folly, should logically be held accountable for any possible causality," he wrote while also linking to a Reuters article that cited US President Joe Biden saying he has an understanding of how and when Israel was going to retaliate against missile attacks by Iran.