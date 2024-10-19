Andrew Tate says he prays for a 'heroic' death like Sinwar's

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate posted on X/Twitter on Saturday that he was praying to die a death like former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

I can only pray for a death as heroic as Yahya Sinwar.Brave, defiant in the face of evil and dedicated to his lifes purpose.He deserves eternal rest.He earnt it. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) October 18, 2024

"I can only pray for a death as heroic as Yahya Sinwar," Tate wrote. "Brave, defiant in the face of evil and dedicated to his lifes purpose. He deserves eternal rest. He earnt it."

Sinwar, the mastermind behind Hamas's October 7 attacks, which saw the massacring of over 1200 people, was eliminated by the IDF on Wednesday.