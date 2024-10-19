Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Palestinian driver rams into police vehicle in W. Bank settlement in terror attack, driver killed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 19, 2024 11:28

A Palestinian driver was killed after he rammed into an Israeli police car in the West Bank Israeli settlement of Ofra near Ramallah on Saturday morning, according to Israeli media.

A police investigation has been opened into the incident.

"A short while ago, a Palestinian terrorist attempted to carry out a terror attack by accelerating toward a police vehicle at the entrance of Ofra community," the IDF said in an official statement, while also reporting that there were no Israeli casualties.

"The IDF along with Israeli security forces are continuing operational activities in the area."

