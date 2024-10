Sgt.-Maj. (Res.) Yishai (Netanel) Greenbaum succumbed to wounds that he suffered in combat in the Gaza strip, the IDF announced on Saturday.

Sgt.-Maj. Greenbaum, 38, from Lod, served in the 5030th Battalion) in the 288th "Alon" Brigade.

Sgt.-Maj. Greenbaum was wounded on October 9, 2024.