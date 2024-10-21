Jerusalem Post
breaking news
UNIFIL denies Hezbollah terrorists paid members to use their bases

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 21, 2024 08:29

UNIFIL told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that reports of Hezbollah terrorists paying its members to use their positions in Lebanon are false. 

Earlier Monday, Israel Hayom reported that Hezbollah terrorists who were captured by the IDF in southern Lebanon testified in their investigations that Hezbollah paid money to UNIFIL personnel to use their bases for operations.

According to the report, Hezbollah also took over UNIFIL security cameras in the compounds near the Israeli border and used them.

This is a developing story.

