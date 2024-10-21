Jerusalem Post
Turkey confirms Gulen's death, says he headed a 'dark organization'

By REUTERS

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed on Monday the death of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, held responsible by Ankara for an attempted coup in Turkey in 2016, describing him as the leader of a "dark organization."

"Our nation's determination in the fight against terrorism will continue, and this news of his death will never lead us to complacency," Fidan told a press conference.

Gulen denied involvement in the failed coup, but his movement was designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

