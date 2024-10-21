Saudi Arabia calls on international community to hold Israel accountable for going up Temple Mount

The Saudi Foreign Ministry called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to "hold Israel responsible for repeated violations of Islamic holy sites on the Temple Mount."

This is after "settlers invaded the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex protected by the Israeli forces who prevented Palestinian worshipers from entering the mosque," according to the message.

Among those at the Temple Mount last night was National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. The Saudi Foreign Ministry also condemned IDF airstrikes in the Beit Lahia neighborhood in northern Gaza and called on the UN Security Council to bring a ceasefire in Gaza.