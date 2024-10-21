Jerusalem Post
Saudi Arabia calls on international community to hold Israel accountable for going up Temple Mount

By BAR SHEFER

The Saudi Foreign Ministry called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to "hold Israel responsible for repeated violations of Islamic holy sites on the Temple Mount."

This is after "settlers invaded the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex protected by the Israeli forces who prevented Palestinian worshipers from entering the mosque," according to the message.

Among those at the Temple Mount last night was National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. The Saudi Foreign Ministry also condemned IDF airstrikes in the Beit Lahia neighborhood in northern Gaza and called on the UN Security Council to bring a ceasefire in Gaza.

Explosion heard in Damascus' Mazzeh area, one killed
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 05:23 PM
Hostage families file complaint with Lahav 433 on false hostage rescues
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2024 05:21 PM
Israeli military says it intercepted five drones in Mediterranean
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 05:05 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky discussed deep strikes into Russia with Austin
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 05:02 PM
US Supreme Court won't hear Michael Cohen bid to revive suit against Don
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 04:55 PM
Flight take-offs at Ben-Gurion Airport were briefly stopped
By MAARIV ONLINE
10/21/2024 04:44 PM
British Airways to cancel all flights to Israel until end of March
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2024 03:39 PM
In Kyiv, US defense secretary announces $400 million in arms for Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 03:30 PM
IDF intercepts five rockets launched from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2024 02:40 PM
Shekel drops as dollar equivalent reaches NIS 3.76
By MAARIV
10/21/2024 02:27 PM
Turkey confirms Gulen's death, says he headed a 'dark organization'
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 12:33 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah launchers aimed at northern Israeli communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2024 12:26 PM
Iran warned UN about Israeli threats against nuclear sites
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 10:50 AM
Iran's Araqchi to travel to Bahrain and Kuwait on Monday
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 10:45 AM
IDF intercepts Hezbollah rocket barrage aimed at northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2024 09:05 AM