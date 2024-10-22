Police arrest additional seven east Jerusalem residents on suspicion of spying for Iran

Police arrested seven residents of east Jerusalem on suspicion of spying for Iran, Israeli media reported on Tuesday morning.

These arrests are in addition to arrests made on Monday morning.

According to Israeli media reports, the seven were between the ages of 17 and 23 from east Jerusalem's Beit Safafa neighborhood.

These reports state that allegedly, an Iranian agent contacted one of the individuals, who is considered the main suspect by Israel Police, and this suspect recruited six others.

Suspects given 'test' missions

The Iranian agent gave these suspects "test" missions for which they were paid, and these tasks included setting fire to vehicles, graffiti, and buying grenades and ammunition. They also attempted to damage police vehicles. Kan noted that these suspects were asked to research details about one of Israel's mayors in central Israel. A general view picture shows the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan June 19, 2017. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

This amounts to an additional seven suspects arrested, following reports from Monday that seven individuals were arrested on suspicion of espionage for Iran, as was confirmed by the Israel Police and the Shin Bet.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects completed some 600 missions for Iran, including gathering intelligence on sensitive military and infrastructure sites and identifying potential human targets for the Islamic Republic.

Notable sites involved in their alleged espionage included Ramat David Airbase, Nevatim Airbase, Glilot, and the Golani Brigade base, where four soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah drone attack last week.

The seven suspects, Jewish Israelis of Azeri origin from Haifa and Haifa’s bayside suburbs, some of whom are relatives and one of whom is an AWOL soldier, have been in custody for around 35 days. Two are minors, according to police.