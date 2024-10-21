Over 600 missions: Israel Police arrests seven Jewish suspects for spying for Iran

Seven Israelis, some of them relatives, were arrested on suspicion of espionage for Iran, Israel Police announced on Monday. Charges, expected by the end of the week, are anticipated to include assisting the enemy during wartime.

The seven suspects, Jewish Israelis of Azeri origin from Haifa and Haifa’s bayside suburbs, have been in custody for about 35 days.

Prosecutors allege they completed some 600 missions for Iran, including gathering intelligence on sensitive military and infrastructure sites and identifying potential human targets for Iran. Notable sites include Ramat David Airbase, Nevatim Airbase, and Glilot, among others.

An illustrative image of an Israel Police officer. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

In it for the money

According to police officials, the suspects were motivated purely by financial gain, receiving payment in various amounts depending on the risk of the operation. The group's leader allegedly received orders from a Turkish intermediary and directed the others. Initial contact between the parties reportedly took place around two years ago.

The suspects were allegedly paid hundreds of thousands of shekels, with payments routed through Russian intermediaries who traveled to Israel. Police also seized dozens of documents during the investigation.