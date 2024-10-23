'Defamatory content' that harms IDF: Hagari slams Channel 14 for aired video

"It is unacceptable for a media outlet in the State of Israel to allow a platform for inciting content against the IDF during wartime," Hagari wrote.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 23, 2024 14:41
IDF letter to Channel 14 alongside a screen shot from controversial Channel 14 clip that aired on October 22, 2024 (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari sent an official letter to Israeli news Channel 14 after a video aired on Tuesday, which Hagari claimed "incited defamatory content that harms the IDF."

The letter came after Channel 14 aired a video that contained an edited version of IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi. 

In the clip, Herzi is seen looking at a soldier wearing a badge bearing the religious symbol of the messiah. As Herzi looks at the badge repeatedly, he begins to scream.

It can interpreted that the cause of Herzi's screaming is due to seeing the symbol.

"I am writing to you following the video that was aired last night on Channel 14, which contained inciting and defamatory content that harms the IDF," Hagari wrote.

"It is unacceptable for a media outlet in the State of Israel to allow a platform for inciting content against the IDF during wartime," he added. 

An Illustration of channel 14, photo taken on June 2, 2024 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Lapid slams video 

Opposition leader Yesh Atid, chair Yair Lapid subsequently slammed Channel 14, calling the video "a blow to our national security and an insult to the State of Israel."

"The film that aired yesterday is yet another ethical red line that undermines our core values. Halevi has risked his life countless times to defend the country and has been leading the IDF across all fronts for the past year," Lapid added.



