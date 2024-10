The IDF announced on Wednesday that it had attacked Hezbollah targets in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre.

The IDF said the targets belonged to the command and control complexes and were responsible for commanding Hezbollah units of its "Southern Front."

The IDF accused Hezbollah of taking over civilian spaces to carry out terror attacks, directly endangering Lebanese civilians in the process.

The IDF emphasized that it took as many precautions as possible to prevent harm to civilians.