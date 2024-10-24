Jerusalem Post
IDF strikes Hezbollah manufacturing sites in Beirut

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 24, 2024 10:15

The IDF struck several weapons storage and manufacturing facilities belonging to Hezbollah in the area of Beirut suburb of Dahieh, the military announced on Thursday.

The IDF said that the sites were built under and inside civilian buildings, which they say is part of Hezbollah's systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure, endangering the civilian population in the area.

The IDF emphasized that it had taken several steps to mitigate the harm to civilians.

