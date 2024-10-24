IDF strikes Hezbollah manufacturing sites in Beirut

The IDF struck several weapons storage and manufacturing facilities belonging to Hezbollah in the area of Beirut suburb of Dahieh, the military announced on Thursday.

תיעוד: תקיפה של חיל האוויר בדאחייה בביירות @HaimOmri pic.twitter.com/v3jAMrITzZ — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 23, 2024

The IDF said that the sites were built under and inside civilian buildings, which they say is part of Hezbollah's systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure, endangering the civilian population in the area.

The IDF emphasized that it had taken several steps to mitigate the harm to civilians.