Police officer stabbed to death in Bosnian town

A teenage boy stabbed a police officer to death and injured another in an attack in a northwestern Bosnian town on Thursday, which prosecutors described as an act of terrorism, officials said on Friday.

"At 20:40 (1840 GMT) an attack occurred in the police station in Bosanska Krupa in which a minor inflicted injuries to two police officers," Amel Kozlica, director of the police force in the Una-Sana canton, told a news conference in the town of Bihac.

One officer died and another was taken in a hospital and is in a stable condition, Kozlica added.

The attacker, who is under 15 years of age, was arrested at the scene, chief cantonal prosecutor Merima Mešanović told the same news conference.

"The duty prosecutor characterized (the attack) as a criminal act of terrorism because this was ... an attack on an institution with the aim of scaring the population," Mesanovic said.