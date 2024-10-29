Naim Qassem named new Hezbollah chief, replacing Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah elected Naim Qassem as Secretary-General, replacing the former leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in a strike in Beirut in September, the terror group announced on Tuesday.

Qassem has served as the terror group's deputy secretary-general for over three decades, acting as the terror group's spokesperson.

Earlier in October, the Emirati website Aram News reported, citing an Iranian source, that Qassem had relocated from Lebanon to Iran out of fear that Israel may attempt to assassinate him.

The report claimed that Qassem had been in Tehran since October 5.

The source added that Qassem left Beirut that same day on an Iranian plane, accompanied by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, to Damascus, and from there, he continued to Tehran. Sheikh Naim Qassem speaks during a rally supporting Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Beirut, Lebanon October 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA/FILE PHOTO)

Potential Nasrallah successor, Safieddine killed by IDF

Last week, the IDF confirmed it had killed Nasrallah's potential successor, Hashem Safieddine earlier in October.

On September 27, the IDF struck Hezbollah’s underground headquarters in the center of Beirut, killing Nasrallah.

Shortly after Hezbollah's announcement on Tuesday, multiple rocket sirens sounded throughout northern Israel.

Reuters contributed to this report.