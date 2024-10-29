Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a meeting on Tuesday evening with several ministers and the heads of the military and intelligence community about the talks on a diplomatic solution to the war in Lebanon, an Axios reporter said on X, citing two sources.
Israel's Netanyahu to hold discussion with ministers regarding settlement to end Lebanon war
