The Knesset determined that no diplomatic missions other than embassies will be established in Jerusalem, Israeli Public Broadcaster KAN reported on Tuesday evening.
No diplomatic missions other than embassies to be established in Jerusalem, Knesset says - report
By REUTERS10/29/2024 05:49 PM
