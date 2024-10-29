Hamas senior official Sami Abu Zuhri said on Tuesday that the terror group was open to discussing a deal that secures an end to the war in Gaza and a complete IDF withdrawal.
Hamas official says terror group open to discuss end to Gaza war, complete IDF withdrawal
By REUTERS10/29/2024 07:49 PM
