Hamas official says terror group open to discuss end to Gaza war, complete IDF withdrawal

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 29, 2024 19:42

Hamas senior official Sami Abu Zuhri said on Tuesday that the terror group was open to discussing a deal that secures an end to the war in Gaza and a complete IDF withdrawal.



