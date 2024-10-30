Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem: 'My agenda is to follow Nasrallah's agenda in all aspects'

Hezbollah's new secretary-general, Naim Qassem, said that he intended to follow in the footsteps of the terror organization's previous leader, Hassan Nasrallah, during his first televised speech as leader of the terror organization on Wednesday.

"My agenda is to follow Nasrallah's agenda in all aspects," Qassem said. "We will continue our war plan."

"We don't fight on behalf of anyone or for anyone's project, we fight for Lebanon. Iran supports our project and doesn't ask anything of us."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.