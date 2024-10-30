Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem: 'My agenda is to follow Nasrallah's agenda in all aspects'

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 30, 2024 15:33

Hezbollah's new secretary-general, Naim Qassem, said that he intended to follow in the footsteps of the terror organization's previous leader, Hassan Nasrallah, during his first televised speech as leader of the terror organization on Wednesday. 

"My agenda is to follow Nasrallah's agenda in all aspects," Qassem said. "We will continue our war plan."

"We don't fight on behalf of anyone or for anyone's project, we fight for Lebanon. Iran supports our project and doesn't ask anything of us."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report. 

Israel strikes Lebanon's historic city Baalbek
By REUTERS
10/30/2024 03:36 PM
Over 50 projectiles fired by Hezbollah into Israeli territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 03:19 PM
Police investigating car accident in Hadera
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 01:51 PM
Some 15 rockets from Lebanon fired at Haifa's bayside suburbs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 01:30 PM
Israel police unearth ten-meter-long tunnel in Salem, Jezreel Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 01:19 PM
North Korean and Russian foreign ministers to hold Moscow talks
By REUTERS
10/30/2024 12:11 PM
Iran says missile production not disrupted by Israeli strikes - report
By REUTERS
10/30/2024 11:47 AM
IDF issues evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 11:37 AM
CIA director, other officials to visit Middle East for talks, US officia
By REUTERS
10/30/2024 11:17 AM
Two wounded after rocket hit near Metula
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 11:12 AM
Spain flash floods kill at least 62 people in Valencia region
By REUTERS
10/30/2024 11:00 AM
US army carry out training for air defense system with Iron Dome
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 10:27 AM
Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar nominates deputy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 09:25 AM
South Korea aims to send team to Ukraine to monitor North Korean troops
By REUTERS
10/30/2024 08:43 AM
IDF downs three drones from Lebanon that crossed into Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 08:27 AM