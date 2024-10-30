Jerusalem Post
Gallant from Rafah, Gaza: 'Return of the hostages is our most important goal'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant toured Rafah and the Philadelphi corridor in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Israeli media reported. 

Gallant spoke to IDF soldiers operating in the area, telling them, "The return of the hostages is our most important goal in Gaza at this time. Your actions create the conditions for us to achieve our goal."

He also visited the location where Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed and conducted a situational assessment with senior IDF commanders, Israeli media sources noted. 

