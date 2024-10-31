Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Germany to close Iranian consulates after execution of dual national

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 31, 2024 15:54

Germany will shut all Iranian consulates in Germany but allow the embassy to remain open in reaction to the execution of a German-Iranian national, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The killing of German-Iranian national Jamshid Sharmahd has put "extreme" strain on the relationship between Berlin and Tehran, a ministry spokesperson had said on Wednesday.

Germany has already recalled its ambassador to Iran over Sharmahd's execution and summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires to voice Berlin's protest.

The minister also called on the European Union to add Iran's Revolutionary Guards to its list of terrorist groups.

 

Three officers injured, six people arrested at haredi anti-draft protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 02:36 PM
Six health workers killed in Israeli strikes across south Lebanon, health ministry says
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 02:25 PM
Hamas rejects proposal for hostage deal, one-month pause - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 12:57 PM
IDF issues evacuation order for Lebanon's Baalbek city for second day in a row
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 12:03 PM
Russia says upcoming treaty with Iran includes closer defense cooperation
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 11:54 AM
Germany, France, UK call for urgent renewal of Israeli-West Bank banking services
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 11:05 AM
IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Hamas terrorist Hussam Mallah in overnight op.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 08:54 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missile
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 01:37 AM
Key Hamas operative eliminated in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 12:16 AM
Russia tells UN: Cooperation with North Korea doesn't violate int'l law
By REUTERS
10/30/2024 10:37 PM
Three people lightly wounded in shooting in Jaffa, police arrest suspect
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 09:56 PM
Iran's response to be 'definitive and painful,' before US elections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 09:40 PM
IDF establishing new division to defend Israel's eastern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 09:20 PM
White House: Iran should not respond to Israel's retaliation
By REUTERS
10/30/2024 08:39 PM
Givati Brigade soldier severely wounded in northern Gaza, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 07:32 PM