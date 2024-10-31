Jerusalem Post
EU Council chief warns of 'consequences' of Israel's UNRWA ban for key trade deal

By REUTERS

The European Council President warned on Thursday that Israel's decision to ban UNRWA could result in the annulment of a deal establishing Israeli trade relations with Brussels.

"The decision made by parliament in Israel, if implemented, to ban UNRWA in Israel is absolutely not acceptable and I cannot imagine that there would be no consequences on the EU side," Charles Michel told reporters in Geneva.

"I can observe that more and more voices, including at the political level, the highest political level of the EU, are considering that the time will come to put on the table the Association Agreement between Israel and the EU," he said.

The deal, which entered into force in 2000, provides the legal basis for trade between the two parties. An EU website showed that the EU is Israel's biggest trade partner, accounting for 28.8% of its trade in goods in 2022, while Israel is the EU’s 25th biggest trade partner.

 

Egypt denies receiving vessel carrying military supplies for Israel
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 07:34 PM
US special envoy Amos Hochstein will not travel to Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 07:34 PM
IDF did not destroy UNRWA offices in Nur Shams, military says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 07:23 PM
US says 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 06:13 PM
Netanyahu: Top goal is preventing nuclear weapons from Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 05:31 PM
UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns North Korea's missile launch
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 05:11 PM
Death toll from Spain's floods jumps to 140, EFE reports
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 04:30 PM
Germany to close Iranian consulates after execution of dual national
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 03:39 PM
Three officers injured, six people arrested at haredi anti-draft protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 02:36 PM
Six health workers killed in Israeli strikes across south Lebanon, health ministry says
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 02:25 PM
Hamas rejects proposal for hostage deal, one-month pause - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 12:57 PM
IDF issues evacuation order for Lebanon's Baalbek city for second day in a row
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 12:03 PM
Russia says upcoming treaty with Iran includes closer defense cooperation
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 11:54 AM
Germany, France, UK call for urgent renewal of Israeli-West Bank banking services
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 11:05 AM
IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Hamas terrorist Hussam Mallah in overnight op.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 08:54 AM