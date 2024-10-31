Israeli media calls to lift gag order amid PMO security concerns

Israeli media outlets announced that they have requested that the court lift the gag order over reports that would cause "massive disruption" in the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister's Office responded to this on Thursday, asking that the gag order over reports about the office be lifted.

"The ongoing ambiguity serves as a cover for deliberate and malicious slander against the Prime Minister's Office," the office said.

This comes amid reports that in recent months, the Prime Minister's Office employed a spokesperson who failed security clearance but was exposed to and handled highly classified materials despite not holding the appropriate clearance.

The individual was reportedly employed in the Prime Minister's Office from the beginning of the war as the spokesperson for the office’s Director-General, Yossi Shelley, but simultaneously served as a spokesperson on security issues, working with diplomatic and military reporters. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu points to an illustrative of the Gaza Strip during a press conference in Jerusalem. (credit: screenshot, YOUTUBE)

The individual did not have the highest security clearance required to handle the most classified materials or to enter the prime minister’s "aquarium."

Additionally, his employment terms are unclear, as in recent months, he was no longer employed as a regular staff member of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Foreign reports allegedly based on classified intelligence information

In September, the German newspaper Bild and the British-Jewish newspaper The Jewish Chronicle published two reports allegedly based on classified intelligence information.

The JC report claimed, according to security sources, that former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar planned to smuggle himself, along with other Hamas leaders and Israeli hostages, to Sinai via the Philadelphi Corridor.

From Sinai, Sinwar intended to reach Iran, the report further claimed. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The information was uncovered, according to the newspaper, through the interrogation of a senior Hamas member and via documents seized at the end of August, on the day the bodies of the six hostages were found.

The Bild published a classified document, allegedly signed by Sinwar, outlining Hamas's negotiation strategy.

The Jewish Chronicle article has since been removed, but Bild's report remains online.

The President of the Central District Magistrate's Courts scheduled a hearing for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. regarding the reduction of the gag order in the case.

This is a developing story.