Israeli and ex-Romanian MP arrested in Greece, claims he worked in Mossad

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israeli citizen Nati Meir, who was a member of the Romanian Parliament and was arrested this week in the Greek island of Rhodes, claims that he is a former Mossad agent who worked for the intelligence agency in Romania, according to a Friday report from Ynet.

This was written in an official affidavit submitted by Meir to a Greek court to prevent his extradition to Bucharest, which requested his arrest this week following an arrest warrant. In the message it handed over to Interpol, Bucharest claimed that Meir fled Romania in 2016, avoiding an 11-year prison sentence for criminal fraud.

The Israeli Foreign Affairs is reportedly working behind the scenes for Meir's release, according to Ynet.



