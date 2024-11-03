Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump 'doesn't mind' if assassin would have to shoot through reporters to reach him

By REUTERS

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump complained to supporters on Sunday about gaps in the bullet-proof glass surrounding him as he spoke and mused that an assassin would have to shoot through the news media to get him, adding, "I don't mind that so much."

In a meandering 90-minute rally speech two days before Tuesday's US presidential election, Trump noted that there were gaps in the panes of glass around him. Some of the members of the press following Trump at the event in Lititz, Pennsylvania, had a sight line through one of the gaps.

Surveying the gaps, Trump said, "To get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news and I don't mind that so much."

Transgender women attacked with a hammer in Jaffa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 10:33 PM
IDF considering forming anti-tank unit from captured Hezbollah weaponry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 10:05 PM
Houthis will keep blockade on Israeli vessels amid asset sale reports
By REUTERS
11/03/2024 09:19 PM
IDF eliminates key Hezbollah air unit commander in strikes on Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 07:43 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Greece, EMSC says
By REUTERS
11/03/2024 07:15 PM
Gantz, Lapid to hold joint press conference regarding PMO leak affair
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 06:40 PM
Lightning strike kills 14 people in Uganda, police say
By REUTERS
11/03/2024 06:18 PM
IDF shoots down drone flying over Haifa Bay, Carmel areas after chase
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 05:40 PM
Central district police arrest two for kidnapping, assault
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 04:35 PM
Suspect in PMO leak affair was released from custody
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 03:55 PM
Taxi company owner charged over bringing Jaffa terrorists into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 03:38 PM
Nahariya resident wounded from shrapnel pronounced dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 02:47 PM
Some 902 civilians killed in terror attacks since Oct. 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 02:14 PM
Netanyahu extends congratulations to Conservative's Kemi Badenoch
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 01:32 PM
Russia's Medvedev says US election will not change anything for Moscow
By REUTERS
11/03/2024 12:33 PM