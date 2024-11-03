Trump 'doesn't mind' if assassin would have to shoot through reporters to reach him

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump complained to supporters on Sunday about gaps in the bullet-proof glass surrounding him as he spoke and mused that an assassin would have to shoot through the news media to get him, adding, "I don't mind that so much."

In a meandering 90-minute rally speech two days before Tuesday's US presidential election, Trump noted that there were gaps in the panes of glass around him. Some of the members of the press following Trump at the event in Lititz, Pennsylvania, had a sight line through one of the gaps.

Surveying the gaps, Trump said, "To get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news and I don't mind that so much."