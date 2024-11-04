Jerusalem Post
Over 35,000 Palestinian civilians vaccinated as Gaza polio campaign intensifies

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF, through the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), has been intensifying efforts to vaccinate Gaza’s children against polio, as directed by Israel's Defense Minister and political leadership.

In partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, the campaign aims to vaccinate “hundreds of thousands of children in the Gaza Strip,” according to a statement by COGAT.

On Sunday alone, 35,827 people received the vaccine, bringing the total number of vaccinated individuals in northern Gaza to 94,431. Once the regional vaccination drive concludes, a situation assessment will determine “whether there is a need to extend the timeline,” COGAT noted.

