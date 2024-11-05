Trump: Kamala will start WW3, get millions of Muslims killed

Former president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that Kamala Harris would start World War Three and get millions of Muslims killed.
The tweet was sent as both Harris and Trump campaigned in the battleground state of Michigan, which is home to the largest Arab-American population in the United States.
We are building the biggest and broadest coalition in American Political History. This includes record-breaking numbers of Arab and Muslim Voters in Michigan who want PEACE. They know Kamala and her warmonger Cabinet will invade the Middle East, get millions of Muslims killed,…— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2024