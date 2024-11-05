Jerusalem Post
Trump: Kamala will start WW3, get millions of Muslims killed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that Kamala Harris would start World War Three and get millions of Muslims killed.

The tweet was sent as both Harris and Trump campaigned in the battleground state of Michigan, which is home to the largest Arab-American population in the United States.

