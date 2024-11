The IDF confirmed on Tuesday night it intercepted two enemy drones that crossed into Israeli territory from the East.

Islamic Resistance in Iraq said they fired a drone toward the Eilat area on the social media platform Telegram. At 10:04 p.m. local time, drone intrusion alerts sounded in the Timna area near Eilat.

The IDF said one of the drones was intercepted before its entry to Israeli airspace, and that no one was harmed in the attacks.