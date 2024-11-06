Kremlin says US remains unfriendly state, unaware of any Putin plan to congratulate Trump

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was not aware of any plans by Vladimir Putin to congratulate Donald Trump on his election victory and people should not forget that the United States was an unfriendly country towards Russia.

Moscow is watching closely and analyzing statements made by American politicians about Russia, Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said relations between the two countries were at a historic low, and it was practically impossible for them to get worse.

He said the US was capable of changing the trajectory of its foreign policy, but "we'll see in January," when Trump takes office, if that happens.