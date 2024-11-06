Shooting reported in Shiloh settlement in West Bank, terrorist eliminated

A shooting incident occurred at the entrance to the Shiloh settlement in the West Bank on Wednesday afternoon, Israeli media reported.

Two people were wounded, according to Israeli media. The terrorist, who was reportedly holding a knife, was eliminated.

Two people, one 18-year-old man and a woman in her twenties, at the scene were treated for anxiety by MDA paramedics.

An IDF statement later said that the terrorist attempted to ram into civilians at the junction to the settlement's entrance. He then exited his vehicle and attempted to stab civilians in his vicinity.

This is a developing story.