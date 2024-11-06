Jerusalem Post
Shooting reported in Shiloh settlement in West Bank, terrorist eliminated

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 6, 2024 14:53

A shooting incident occurred at the entrance to the Shiloh settlement in the West Bank on Wednesday afternoon, Israeli media reported.

Two people were wounded, according to Israeli media. The terrorist, who was reportedly holding a knife, was eliminated.

Two people, one 18-year-old man and a woman in her twenties, at the scene were treated for anxiety by MDA paramedics.

An IDF statement later said that the terrorist attempted to ram into civilians at the junction to the settlement's entrance. He then exited his vehicle and attempted to stab civilians in his vicinity.

This is a developing story.

