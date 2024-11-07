Jerusalem Post
Terrorist attempts ramming attack in East Jerusalem, neutralized by Border Police

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A terrorist was neutralized after reportedly attempting a ramming attack in Anata, East Jerusalem, during the early hours of Thursday morning, Israeli media reported.

According to reports, the Police and Border Police said that "the vehicle accelerated recklessly towards the officers and did not heed their commands to stop. Border Police officers, feeling their lives were in danger, fired at the driver who threatened them, neutralizing him."

Subsequently, there were no reports of anyone wounded from the incident.

