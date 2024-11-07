Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Kremlin doesn't rule out Putin-Trump contact before Trump's inauguration, Interfax says

By REUTERS

The Kremlin said on Thursday it did not rule out the possibility that some form of contact could take place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump before the latter's inauguration in January, Interfax news agency reported

Putin has not yet commented on Trump's election win but is due to speak and take questions at a conference later on Thursday.

The Kremlin reacted cautiously on Wednesday after Trump was elected US president, saying the US was still an unfriendly state and that only time would tell if Trump's rhetoric on ending the Ukraine war translated into reality.

IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2024 10:49 AM
Britain slaps new sanctions on Russians linked to Wagner group
By REUTERS
11/07/2024 10:40 AM
Alleged Israeli targeted strike reported in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2024 10:06 AM
For Taiwan, Trump's 'protection' money may mean new and early big ticket arms deals
By REUTERS
11/07/2024 09:05 AM
Woman severely injured in Jerusalem building fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2024 08:21 AM
Japan PM Ishiba seeks meeting with Trump this month, following Abe example
By REUTERS
11/07/2024 08:13 AM
Terror squad targeted in IAF strike in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2024 07:37 AM
South Korea's Yoon praises Trump in phone call as trade officials brace for tariffs
By REUTERS
11/07/2024 07:10 AM
Terrorist attempts attack in East Jerusalem, neutralized by police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2024 03:57 AM
Israel conducts strikes in southern Beirut suburbs - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2024 01:27 AM
PSG fans unveil 'Free Palestine' banner
By REUTERS
11/07/2024 12:43 AM
Two Israelis rescued from area A in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2024 11:05 PM
IDF finds, confiscates weapons in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2024 11:04 PM
Hezbollah says it targeted military base south of Israel's Tel Aviv 'for
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 10:06 PM
Halevi addresses IDF ground op. in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2024 09:58 PM