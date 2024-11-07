Kremlin doesn't rule out Putin-Trump contact before Trump's inauguration, Interfax says

The Kremlin said on Thursday it did not rule out the possibility that some form of contact could take place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump before the latter's inauguration in January, Interfax news agency reported

Putin has not yet commented on Trump's election win but is due to speak and take questions at a conference later on Thursday.

The Kremlin reacted cautiously on Wednesday after Trump was elected US president, saying the US was still an unfriendly state and that only time would tell if Trump's rhetoric on ending the Ukraine war translated into reality.