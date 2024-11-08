IDF announces that Master Sergeant Guy Shabtay succumbed to wounds from fighting

The IDF announced the death of Master Sergeant (Res.), Guy Shabtay, aged 39, from Jerusalem on Friday morning.

Shabtay was severely wounded during combat in Lebanon on October 26, and succumbed to his wounds on Friday.

He served as the Coordinator of Religious and Spiritual Services in the 8207th Battalion, 288th (Alon) Brigade.

In a post on X, Chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, Avigdor Liberman, said that Shabtay was a teacher at the Horev yeshiva, who "dedicated his life to the security of the State of Israel."

הַנֶּאֱהָבִ֤ים וְהַנְּעִימִם֙ בְּחַיֵּיהֶ֔ם וּבְמוֹתָ֖ם לֹ֣א נִפְרָ֑דוּהרב אבי גולדברג וגיא שבתאי הי״דהלוויה של גיא שבתאי תהיה היום ב12:00 בהר הרצל בירושלים. pic.twitter.com/sEMPeAwhIi — תורת לחימה (@Torat_IDF) November 8, 2024

After his military service, Shabtay reportedly studied physical education at the Wingate Institute, before studying Torah at the Meir Institute.

His funeral will take place on Friday at 12:00 on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.