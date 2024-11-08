Jerusalem Post
Maccabi World Union condemns Amsterdam antisemitism, opens emergency assistance center in Holland

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Maccabi World Union on Friday condemned the antisemitic attacks that followed a soccer match in Amsterdam on Thursday night and announced they had opened an emergency assistance center in Holland for fans who remained in the European city. 

The center has helped provide hundreds of fans with transportation, hotel lodging, food and security, the union announced. 

Said Amir Gissin, CEO of Maccabi World Union, said "Maccabi World Union is spread throughout the world and is prepared to provide assistance to Israeli and Jewish sports fans.

"We will also stand at the forefront of the global fight against antisemitism, together with our partners at the Ministry of the Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Jewish organizations."

