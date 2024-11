Trump spoke with the White House envoy to Lebanon, Amos Hochstein, and told him "Go and finish your work and make a deal with Lebanon," Israeli media reported Friday night, citing a Lebanese MTV channel report.

According to the Lebanese MTV channel's American sources who are involved in negotiations, a ceasefire agreement is still possible, and the American administration is relying on Hochstein's visit to Beirut next week and Secretary of State Antony Blinken's efforts, N12 reported.