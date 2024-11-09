Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gideon Sa'ar welcomes German ban on 'From the river to the sea' pro-Palestinian chant

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel's new Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar welcomed the decision of Berlin's Regional Court to ban the pro-Palestinian chant "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," in a Saturday X/Twitter post.

"I welcome the decision of the Berlin Regional Court to outlaw the phrase from the river to the sea- Palestine will be free and to enforce punishment against those who say it. The new antisemitism that is based on the denial of the Jewish state's right to exist must be uprooted!," Sa'ar wrote on X.

The chant refers to the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea - encompassing the entire state of Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.

COGAT announces 11 aid trucks entered northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2024 12:19 PM
One killed, one detained in West Bank city of Tubas - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2024 11:15 AM
Russia sees no grounds for resuming talks with US on strategic stability
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 10:39 AM
WATCH: Israelis, allies sing 'Jerusalem is gold' in Amsterdam
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2024 08:26 AM
Five projectiles cross into Israel from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2024 08:19 AM
At least 13 killed in Pakistan train station bomb blast, police say
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 07:49 AM
RFK Jr is reviewing resumes for top Trump health jobs, sources say
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 04:59 AM
Authorities probing bigoted text messages that spread alarm across US
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 03:28 AM
Explosion heard in countryside of Aleppo, Syria, Sana state news agency
By REUTERS
11/09/2024 12:46 AM
After Hamas rejection of hostage deal, US asked Qatar to expel the group
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 11:25 PM
Pentagon chief speaks with new Israeli defense minister
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 11:03 PM
Blinken spoke with UAE FM about ending wars in Gaza, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 10:55 PM
Trump to Hochstein: 'Make a deal with Lebanon' - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 10:28 PM
Adraee issues evacuation notices to residents of Beirut suburb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 10:15 PM
Biden sees US take more active role in Ukraine's war with Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 10:02 PM