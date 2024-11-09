Gideon Sa'ar welcomes German ban on 'From the river to the sea' pro-Palestinian chant

Israel's new Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar welcomed the decision of Berlin's Regional Court to ban the pro-Palestinian chant "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," in a Saturday X/Twitter post.

"I welcome the decision of the Berlin Regional Court to outlaw the phrase from the river to the sea- Palestine will be free and to enforce punishment against those who say it. The new antisemitism that is based on the denial of the Jewish state's right to exist must be uprooted!," Sa'ar wrote on X.

מברך על החלטת בית המשפט האזורי של ברלין להוציא אל מחוץ לחוק את הביטוי from the river to the sea- Palestine will be free ולאכוף ענישה כלפי מי שיאמר זאת. את האנטישמיות החדשה שמבוססת על שלילת זכות קיומה של המדינה היהודית יש לעקור מהשורש! — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) November 9, 2024

The chant refers to the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea - encompassing the entire state of Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.