Sirens sound across Israel's North Saturday afternoon, no injuries reported

Several rockets were seen crossing from Lebanon and falling into open areas, following sirens in the Meron area and in the Upper Galilee Saturday afternoon at approximately 3:00 p.m., the IDF reported.

Following the alerts in the area of Metula at 3:14 p.m., approximately five rockets were intercepted by the Israeli air force. One crash was reported in the area, however nobody has been reported wounded.

Earlier in the afternoon, five rockets from Lebanon fell in open areas in Israel's Lower Galilee area, the IDF said in an earlier statement.

Minutes earlier, the IDF also confirmed three rockets were fired from Lebanon in the Even Menachem area. Some of the rockets fell in open areas, and one was identified by Israeli authorities.

No Israeli casualties have been reported.