Dutch PM to skip climate summit during probe into soccer violence

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof will miss the COP29 climate summit after clashes in Amsterdam this week between Israeli soccer fans and pro-Palestinian protesters as his government investigates if warning signs from Israel were missed.

"I will not be going to Azerbaijan next week for the UN Climate Conference COP29. Due to the major social impact of the events of last Thursday night in Amsterdam, I will remain in the Netherlands," he said on social media platform X.

Dutch Climate Minister Sophie Hermans will still attend the Nov. 11-22 environment meeting while a climate envoy will replace Schoof, the premier added, saying Thursday night's violence in Amsterdam would be discussed at Monday's cabinet meeting.

At least five people were injured during the unrest involving fans of the visiting Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team who lost 5-0 to Ajax in the Europa League.

Justice Minister David van Weel said in a letter to parliament that information was still being gathered, including on possible warning signs from Israel, and whether the assaults were organized and had an antisemitic motive.

Four people remain in police custody

Fast-track justice would be applied with maximum efforts to find every suspect, he vowed.

Political leaders from Schoof down have denounced the attacks as antisemitic and urged swift justice.

Videos of the unrest on social media showed riot police in action, with some attackers shouting anti-Israeli slurs.

Footage also showed Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters chanting anti-Arab slogans before the match.

Israel sent planes to The Netherlands to bring fans home.

"Violence and hate in all their manifestations have no place in sports," the Palestine Football Association (PFA) said.

Amsterdam banned demonstrations at the weekend and gave police emergency stop-and-search powers.

Antisemitic incidents have surged in the Netherlands during the Gaza war, with many Jewish organizations and schools reporting threats and hate mail.