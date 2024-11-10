Jerusalem Post
US, Britain launch raids on Yemeni capital Sana'a, Amran governorate, Al Masirah TV says

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 10, 2024 06:49

The United States and Britain launched raids on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the Amran governorate and other areas, Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement, reported on Sunday.

Houthi media and residents said about nine raids had targeted the Sanaa, its suburbs and Amran governorate.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since November last year, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Israel's war with Hamas.

The attacks have drawn U.S. and British retaliatory strikes and disrupted global trade as ship owners reroute vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to sail the longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

