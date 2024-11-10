Jerusalem Post
Three killed in Turkish drone strike on PKK members in northern Iraq

By REUTERS

A Turkish drone strike killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq late on Saturday, Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service said on Sunday.

The Turkish strike targeted a vehicle in a mountain area near Iraq's northern province Dohuk, killing three, including one person identified by the Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service statement as a "senior PKK official," the statement added.

Turkey regularly carries out airstrikes on PKK militants in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts in the Iraqi territory.

The PKK launched an insurgency against Ankara in 1984 with the initial aim of creating an independent Kurdish state. It subsequently moderated its goals to seeking greater Kurdish rights and limited autonomy in southeast Turkey.

