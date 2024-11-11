Smotrich: The time has come to apply Israeli sovereignty over West Bank

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Monday he hoped Israel would extend sovereignty into the West Bank in 2025 and that he would push the government to engage the incoming Trump administration to gain Washington's support.

Israel's foreign minister said separately that while no decision was made, the issue could come up in talks with the future US administration in Washington.

Smotrich, who also wields a defense ministry supervisory role for settlers as part of his coalition deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said he hopes the incoming Trump administration in Washington will recognize an Israeli sovereignty push.

Smotrich has for years called for Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank, land Palestinians want for a future state.

At a meeting of his far-right faction in parliament on Monday, Smotrich said he had instructed Israeli authorities overseeing West Bank settlements "to begin professional and comprehensive staff work to prepare the necessary infrastructure" for extending sovereignty, according to a statement from his office.

He also said he would push the government to engage the incoming Trump administration to recognize such a move. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks during a vote on the state budget at the assembly hall of the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 13, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

No decision made

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that while leaders of the settler movement may be confident that incoming President Donald Trump could be inclined to support such moves, the government had made no decision.

"A decision has not yet been made on the issue," Saar told a news conference in Jerusalem.

"The last time we discussed this issue was in the first term of President Trump," he said. "And so let's say that if it is relevant, it will also be discussed again with our friends in Washington."

The United States has for decades backed a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians and has urged Israel not to expand settlements.

The West Bank is among territories captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war and where Palestinians, with international support, seek statehood. Most world powers deem the settlements illegal. Israel disputes that, citing historical claims to the West Bank and describing it as a security bulwark.