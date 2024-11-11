Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Katz: Iran is more vulnerable than ever, now is the time to target their nuclear facilities

By TAL SHILO

"Iran is more vulnerable than ever to damage to its nuclear facilities. There is [now] a possibility of removing the threat," Newly appointed Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday.



Related Tags
Iran-Headlines
ICC confirms probe into alleged misconduct by war crimes prosecutor
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 07:28 PM
Israeli air force intercepts two Hezbollah drones in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 06:35 PM
Police, airports to hold emergency readiness exercise on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 06:16 PM
IDF announces Maj. (res.) Itamar Levin Fridman fell northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 05:59 PM
Otzma Yehudit's Minister Wasserlauf to join security cabinet as observer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 04:22 PM
Swiss will not serve Tel Aviv until December 15
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 04:17 PM
New EU sanctions on violent Israeli settlers could happen soon
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 04:09 PM
Defense Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir to step down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 02:00 PM
Former UK soldier accused of helping Iran pleads guilty to prison escape
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 01:40 PM
Israeli FM claims progress in Lebanon ceasefire talks; Hezbollah says no proposals were received
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 12:40 PM
Initial reports of Israeli attack on Syria's Homs countryside, Syrian state news agency reports
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 12:04 PM
Kremlin says there was no Putin-Trump call
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 11:08 AM
WHO to convene emergency meeting on mpox on Nov. 22
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 10:36 AM
UK defence minister: We expect Trump to remain committed to Ukraine and NATO
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 09:53 AM
Trump to appoint former ICE director Tom Homan as country's border czar
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 06:40 AM