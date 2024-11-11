"Iran is more vulnerable than ever to damage to its nuclear facilities. There is [now] a possibility of removing the threat," Newly appointed Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday.
Katz: Iran is more vulnerable than ever, now is the time to target their nuclear facilities
By REUTERS11/11/2024 07:28 PM
