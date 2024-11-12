Isolationism has never worked for America, EU's Kallas says

Kaja Kallas, the nominee to be the European Union's next foreign policy chief, cautioned on Tuesday against making assumptions about what US President-elect Donald Trump would do in Ukraine and said isolationism had never worked for the United States.

In response to a question from a lawmaker, Kallas told her confirmation hearing in the European Parliament that she did not think anybody knew what Trump would do and the EU would need to hear directly from his team.

"If we look to the history, then isolationism has never worked well for America ... If America is worried about China, they should first be worried about Russia, and we will have these dialogues with the United States," Kallas said.