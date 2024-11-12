Yemen's Houthis say they launch attacks against US naval vessels

The Houthis said on Tuesday they conducted two military operations against US naval vessels in the Red and Arabian seas, which the group's military spokesperson said lasted for eight hours.

The first operation targeted a US aircraft carrier in the Arabian sea with a number of missiles and drones, while the second operation launched missiles and drones at two US destroyers in the Red Sea, Yahya Sarea said.

A vessel 70 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah reported several explosions in its vicinity earlier on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, adding that the vessel sustained no damage, and the crew remained safe.