Trump picks John Ratcliffe to be CIA director

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had picked former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to serve as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Ratcliffe, a close ally of Trump, served as director of national intelligence at the end of his first term. Ratcliffe was confirmed as the nation's top spy in May 2020, eight months before Trump left office. A former member of the House of Representatives and US attorney for Texas, he received no support from Senate Democrats during his confirmation.

As DNI, Ratcliffe was accused by Democrats and former intelligence officials of declassifying intelligence for use by Trump and his Republican allies to attack political opponents, including Joe Biden, then Trump's rival for the presidency, a charge Ratcliffe's office has denied.

News outlets, including Reuters, also reported on concerns that Ratcliffe exaggerated his counter-terrorism experience as a federal prosecutor in Texas.

Trump also said he had picked William McGinley to serve as his White House Counsel.

"Bill is a smart and tenacious lawyer who will help me advance our America First agenda while fighting for election integrity and against the weaponization of law enforcement," Trump said in a statement.

McGinley had served in Trump's first presidential term as White House cabinet secretary.

