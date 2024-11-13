IDF announces fallen soldier St.-Sgt. Sraya Elboim, killed in Lebanon

St.-Sgt. Sraya Elboim was killed in battle while fighting in Lebanon, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

St.-Sgt. Elboim (21), from Mehola, served in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade.

Elboim fell in southern Lebanon.

The family has asked mourners not to visit their home at this time and to respect their privacy.

"Sraya was a sociable, happy child, surrounded by friends, values, and roots with endless giving. Sraya went off to fight in Gaza in the middle of a radar training course, returned to finish the course, and immediately went up to fight in Lebanon; he had 4 months left to be released,"local media reported.