Trump picks former Democratic congresswoman Gabbard as director of national intelligence

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had chosen Tulsi Gabbard, a 43-year-old former Democratic representative and critic of the Biden administration, as his director of national intelligence.

Gabbard, who left the Democratic party in 2022 to become an independent and was considered a possible candidate to become Trump's running mate, would take over from Avril Haines as the top official in the US intelligence community after the Republican president-elect starts his second term in January.

She is not expected to face difficulty being confirmed in the Senate, where Trump's fellow Republicans will hold at least a 52-to-48-seat majority starting early next year.

"I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our intelligence community, championing our constitutional rights and securing peace through strength," Trump said in a statement.