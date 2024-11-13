Trump taps firebrand US Representative Matt Gaetz for attorney general

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump named firebrand Republican US Representative Matt Gaetz as his nominee for attorney general as he moves swiftly to assemble a Cabinet.

"Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations, and restore Americans'’ badly shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department," Trump said in a statement announcing the selection, which would be subject to confirmation by the Republican-majority Senate.

Trump's inner circle has described the attorney general as the most important member of the administration after Trump himself, key to his plans to carry out mass deportations, pardon Jan. 6 rioters, and seek retribution against those who prosecuted him over the past four years.

During his first term, Trump was infuriated by what he called an obstructive Justice Department, including attorneys General Jeff Sessions, who allowed a probe into alleged contacts between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, and Bill Barr, who publicly refuted his false claims his 2020 election loss was the result of fraud.