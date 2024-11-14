Yamam, Kfir, and Shin Bet forces eliminate head of a terror cell in Tulkarm, West Bank

In a targeted operation, security forces and soldiers, using Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) intelligence, eliminated the head of a terror cell in Tulkarm and another wanted individual, the military said on Thursday.

The operation was conducted by Yamam, the Haruv Battalion in the Kfir Brigade, and the Shin Bet.

During the operation, two terrorists were eliminated, including one who led a terror cell in Tulkarm and was recently involved in terror attacks and recruiting terrorist operatives, the military said.