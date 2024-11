Leaders of Israel’s coalition released a joint statement rejecting the incapacitation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

“Any declaration of incapacity lacks legal basis and is therefore invalid,” the statement said, “Such a move would amount to a coup in every sense.”

The statement was signed by MK Yariv Levin, MK Rabbi Aryeh Deri, Rabbi Yitzhak Goldknopf, MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni, Bezalel Smotrich, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, MK Gideon Sa’ar, and Deputy Minister Avi Maoz.